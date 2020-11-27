Head to Head Analysis: Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) versus Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) and Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jones Lang LaSalle and Fathom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Lang LaSalle 1 1 3 0 2.40 Fathom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus target price of $129.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.72%. Fathom has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.13%. Given Fathom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fathom is more favorable than Jones Lang LaSalle.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and Fathom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Lang LaSalle 2.49% 10.70% 4.07% Fathom N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and Fathom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Lang LaSalle $17.98 billion 0.38 $535.30 million $14.09 9.55 Fathom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than Fathom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats Fathom on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services. It also provides on-site management services; integrated facilities management services; designing, building, management, and consulting services to tenants of leased space, owners in self-occupied buildings, and owners of real estate investments; and advisory, consulting, and valuation services. In addition, the company provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. It offers its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

