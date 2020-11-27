Head-To-Head Analysis: IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) versus Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) and IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and IQE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daikin Industries,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A IQE N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Daikin Industries,Ltd. and IQE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daikin Industries,Ltd. 0 0 2 0 3.00 IQE 0 2 1 0 2.33

Volatility and Risk

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IQE has a beta of 3.35, meaning that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and IQE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daikin Industries,Ltd. $23.46 billion 2.85 $1.57 billion $0.54 42.28 IQE $178.79 million 3.97 -$45.29 million ($0.03) -29.67

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than IQE. IQE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daikin Industries,Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Daikin Industries,Ltd. beats IQE on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company's chemical products comprise fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. It sells its products in Japan, the United States, China, Asia and Oceania, Europe, and internationally. Daikin Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices. The company also provides a range of wafers comprising optical fiber communications optical storage solutions consisting of CDs and DVDs; optical networking solutions, including storage area networks; computing solutions, such as optical mouse devices and CD/DVD ROMs; office/professional solutions comprising laser printing/copying; and energy solutions consisting of solar cells for emitters and detectors, infrared, solar, optical interconnects, laser projection, gesture recognition, solid state lighting applications. In addition, it offers IR sensor, thermal imaging, night vision, and thermal photovoltaic products for infrared applications; and compound semiconductor solar cells and panels for utility scale electricity generation, satellite/space power generation, power generation, and power applications. Further, the company produces compound semiconductor on silicon wafers; and engineered substrates for next-generation microprocessors, and ultra high speed/density flash memory and MEMs devices. Additionally, it provides gallium nitride, a compound semiconductor, which includes a range of RF, photonic, and electronic properties. The company serves in the United States, rest of the Americas, France, Germany, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the People's Republic of China, Japan, Taiwan, and rest of the Asia-Pacific. IQE plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

