Head-To-Head Survey: Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sterling Bancorp pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sterling Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Merchants has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. First Merchants is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 22.93% 6.30% 0.90% First Merchants 26.65% 8.55% 1.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sterling Bancorp and First Merchants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 1 5 0 2.83 First Merchants 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $18.70, indicating a potential upside of 10.85%. First Merchants has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential downside of 10.70%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than First Merchants.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of First Merchants shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Merchants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and First Merchants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $1.33 billion 2.46 $427.04 million $2.07 8.15 First Merchants $552.09 million 3.37 $164.46 million $3.46 9.92

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Merchants. Sterling Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Merchants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Merchants beats Sterling Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It also originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector finance, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, mortgage loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 82 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 21 offices are located in Nassau County, 16 in Suffolk County, 11 in Queens County, seven in Westchester County, nine in Kings County, seven in Rockland County, five in Orange County, New York City, and two in Bronx County, as well as one office each in Sullivan and Ulster Counties in New York; and one office in Bergen County, New Jersey. Sterling Bancorp was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Montebello, New York.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. It operates 128 banking locations in thirty Indiana, two Illinois, two Ohio, and two Michigan counties. The company offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

