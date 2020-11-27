Healthcare Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCO) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its holdings in Healthcare Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCO) by 71.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 674,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700,393 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.08% of Healthcare Merger worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCCO. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Merger by 11.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 280,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,496 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Merger in the 3rd quarter worth $2,345,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000.

In other Healthcare Merger news, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $457,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,280,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 41,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $418,563.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Healthcare Merger stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.22. 166,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30. Healthcare Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

About Healthcare Merger

Healthcare Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

