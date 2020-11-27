HEIDI (HDI) Achieves Market Cap of $67,165.85

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded down 70.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One HEIDI token can now be purchased for $0.0743 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEIDI has a market capitalization of $67,165.85 and approximately $493.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HEIDI has traded down 97.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018775 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEIDI Token Profile

HEIDI (CRYPTO:HDI) is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. The official website for HEIDI is www.heidicoin.ch.

Buying and Selling HEIDI

HEIDI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

