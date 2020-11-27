Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives $214.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

HELE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,043. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.74.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

