Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Raised to $25.00 at Rowe

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target boosted by Rowe from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HP. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.84.

NYSE HP opened at $24.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.95.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $447,985.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 155.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 384,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 234,195 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 137.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 144,989 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 81,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

