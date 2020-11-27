Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) is Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lessened its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,061,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,617 shares during the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition accounts for approximately 16.4% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $93,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. 2,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,407. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.16. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $52.89.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $75,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,848.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

