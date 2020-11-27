Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HRTX. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of HRTX opened at $17.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.57. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $26.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 157.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

