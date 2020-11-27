Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) is Aristides Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Aristides Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Hingham Institution for Savings comprises approximately 4.8% of Aristides Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 1.76% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 30.2% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 144,206 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after buying an additional 33,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter worth about $879,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the second quarter worth about $539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIFS. ValuEngine lowered Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hingham Institution for Savings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th.

HIFS stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.23. 17 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,090. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $230.02. The company has a market capitalization of $481.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 39.65%. The business had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.01.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

