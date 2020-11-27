Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Stock Holdings Reduced by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,560 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 42,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 141,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of HOMB stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $19.54. 146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $21.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $40,580.00. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

