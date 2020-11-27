Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Home Capital Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Home Capital Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. Home Capital Group has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $26.68.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

