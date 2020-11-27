Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 469.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $86.67. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average is $65.19.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $703,530.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $915,119.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,141.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,010. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

