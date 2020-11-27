Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Insider Sells $43,413,529.50 in Stock

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 3,215,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $43,413,529.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,660,261 shares in the company, valued at $49,413,523.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 50,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $687,000.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 186,412 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $2,525,882.60.

On Thursday, November 5th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 314,405 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $4,203,594.85.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 47,895 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $635,566.65.

On Friday, October 23rd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 100 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 212,990 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $2,841,286.60.

On Friday, October 16th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 264,663 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $3,501,491.49.

On Monday, October 12th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 34,749 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $451,737.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 177,161 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $2,306,636.22.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 33,505 shares of Hostess Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $437,240.25.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.76. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $14.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 175.3% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,829,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,740 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 24.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,116,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,287 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 18.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,657,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,760,000 after acquiring an additional 881,049 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,765,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,035,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,736,000 after acquiring an additional 347,545 shares during the period.

TWNK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

