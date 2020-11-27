HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HTGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $0.94.

NASDAQ HTGM opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 141.02% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 172.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 211.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 143,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $398,000. 22.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

