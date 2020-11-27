Huobi Token 1-Day Volume Hits $135.17 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for $3.98 or 0.00023789 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $815.49 million and $135.17 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00073086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00353671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.05 or 0.03077172 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023601 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,811,752 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bibox, Gate.io, Huobi and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

