Huobi Token One Day Volume Reaches $135.17 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.98 or 0.00023789 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, LBank and Huobi. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $815.49 million and approximately $135.17 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00073086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00353671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.05 or 0.03077172 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023601 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,811,752 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bibox, Gate.io, DDEX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

