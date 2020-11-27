IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) PT Raised to $22.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price target hoisted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist initiated coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.63.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $20.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.38. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $367.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. On average, equities analysts forecast that IBEX will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter valued at about $8,502,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter valued at about $4,974,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter valued at about $3,231,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter valued at about $1,845,000.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

