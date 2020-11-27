ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $185.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 40.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.54. 816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,226. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $215.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.92.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $701.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

