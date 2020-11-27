Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ IPWR opened at $9.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.00. Ideal Power has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ideal Power stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 624.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,248 shares during the period. Ideal Power makes up 0.9% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 6.05% of Ideal Power worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. It has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

