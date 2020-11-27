Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

ITW traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $211.98. 6,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,985. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $224.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

