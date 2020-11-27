IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

IMIAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of IMI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of IMI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IMI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. IMI has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.38.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

