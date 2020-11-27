Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $18.70 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,557,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 67,823 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $6,466,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $430,000.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

