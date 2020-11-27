Impleum (IMPL) Market Cap Tops $49,939.62

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded up 55.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Impleum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, Impleum has traded up 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. Impleum has a total market capitalization of $49,939.62 and approximately $235.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00073065 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00017627 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Impleum

IMPL is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 8,643,691 coins and its circulating supply is 8,536,745 coins. The official website for Impleum is impleum.com. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum.

Impleum Coin Trading

Impleum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impleum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

