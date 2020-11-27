InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on INMD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InMode from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $43.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 2.11. InMode has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 million. InMode had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that InMode will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in InMode by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,099 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $699,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 803.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 37,609 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

