Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Innate Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.94.

IPHA opened at $5.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $409.12 million and a PE ratio of -15.24. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

