Insider Buying: Merian Chrysalis Investment Company Limited (MERI.L) (LON:MERI) Insider Acquires 4,122 Shares of Stock

Merian Chrysalis Investment Company Limited (MERI.L) (LON:MERI) insider Tim Cruttenden bought 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of £5,976.90 ($7,808.86).

Shares of MERI stock traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 146.60 ($1.92). 522,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,718. Merian Chrysalis Investment Company Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 166.27 ($2.17). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 144.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 123.25.

About Merian Chrysalis Investment Company Limited (MERI.L)

Merian Chrysalis Investment Co Ltd is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

