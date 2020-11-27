Insider Buying: Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Senior Officer Acquires C$62,500.00 in Stock

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury acquired 6,250 shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at C$62,500.

Jennifer Doris Westbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 15,000 shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$375,000.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Jennifer Doris Westbury acquired 15,000 shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,450.00.

Shares of TSE:PBL opened at C$26.08 on Friday. Pollard Banknote Limited has a 12-month low of C$12.06 and a 12-month high of C$26.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $668.59 million and a PE ratio of 26.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

