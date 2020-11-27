Insider Buying: Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Senior Officer Acquires C$96,574.70 in Stock

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) (TSE:PBH) Senior Officer Douglas Owen Goss bought 995 shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$97.06 per share, with a total value of C$96,574.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,429,129.80.

Douglas Owen Goss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) alerts:

On Thursday, November 12th, Douglas Owen Goss bought 310 shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$95.71 per share, with a total value of C$29,670.10.

Shares of PBH opened at C$97.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 48.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$97.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$93.52. Premium Brands Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$62.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 8th.

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands Holdings Co. (PBH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.