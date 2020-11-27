Insider Selling: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) SVP Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) SVP David J. Marguglio sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $14,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 287,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.11. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 188.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 49,876 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADMP shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Maxim Group cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Dawson James lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

