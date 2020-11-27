Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells $133,372.80 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $133,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,560.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.75. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $54.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,723,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,653 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,571,000 after acquiring an additional 713,320 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,825,000 after acquiring an additional 589,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 884,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,024,000 after acquiring an additional 575,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

