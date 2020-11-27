Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Sells $121,500.00 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 935,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,135,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Leslie Kohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Leslie Kohn sold 900 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $60,273.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Leslie Kohn sold 4,891 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $260,103.38.

Ambarella stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $77.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after acquiring an additional 128,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ambarella by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after buying an additional 430,915 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,097,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

