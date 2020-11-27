Insider Selling: Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) Insider Sells 450,702 Shares of Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) insider Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 450,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $482,251.14.

Fir Tree Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 128,578 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $117,005.98.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 157,193 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $149,333.35.

On Friday, October 9th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 50,027 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $46,024.84.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 441,883 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $428,626.51.

Shares of Amplify Energy stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. 1,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $43.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $7.58.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.08). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million.

AMPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northland Securities cut Amplify Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Energy in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 438.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 208,998 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 45.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 80,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

