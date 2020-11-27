Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $275,441.66 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider David B. Kaplan sold 6,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $275,441.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $45.04 on Friday. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 112.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 246,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 37.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.