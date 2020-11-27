Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Sells $22,932.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total value of $22,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $270.55 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $280.35. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.45.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

