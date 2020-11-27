Insider Selling: Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Sells $82,560.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACLS opened at $26.92 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

