Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Sells $126,370.02 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $115.23 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $116.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.12 and its 200-day moving average is $85.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on BlackLine from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

