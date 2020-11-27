Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Sells $162,743.17 in Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Irving Tan sold 3,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $162,743.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83.

Shares of CSCO opened at $42.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $180.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9,979.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,510,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

