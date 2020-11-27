Insider Selling: Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Sells $155,546.19 in Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director R Kallet Michael sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $155,546.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CBU opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $72.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBU shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 25.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 115.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,736,000 after purchasing an additional 213,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

