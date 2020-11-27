Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells $204,317.09 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $350.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $377.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.44 and its 200 day moving average is $313.31.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after buying an additional 916,632 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $880,994,000 after buying an additional 178,720 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after buying an additional 99,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,509,000 after buying an additional 66,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.