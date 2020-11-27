Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Sells $78,360.00 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $80.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Itron’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 108,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 57,189 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

