Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) SVP Sells 261 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) SVP Daryl Carlough sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $15,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daryl Carlough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 27th, Daryl Carlough sold 157 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $8,981.97.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.46. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPSN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in LivePerson by 207.3% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

