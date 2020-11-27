Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells $111,260.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $111,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $111,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.47, for a total transaction of $219,470.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $220,680.00.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $270.28 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $277.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.93. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,252.29 and a beta of 0.72.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 361.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 111,964 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,593,000 after acquiring an additional 52,309 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 38,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,732,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

