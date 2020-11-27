Insider Selling: Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Sells $65,199.33 in Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $65,199.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ooma stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. Ooma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $345.41 million, a PE ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Research analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ooma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 504.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

