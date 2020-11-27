Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells $43,765.68 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $43,765.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 6th, Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $603,600.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Michelle Philpot sold 2,644 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $156,524.80.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 2,549 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $152,506.67.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $565,000.00.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,790.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $82.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.06.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. Sunrun’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,183,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,401,441,000 after purchasing an additional 998,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after purchasing an additional 932,991 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,024,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sunrun by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,077,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after purchasing an additional 466,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,226,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

