Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Sells $51,328.64 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,178.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TENB stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -38.16 and a beta of 1.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 106,836 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 58,278 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 200,029 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tenable by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 34,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 24,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 230,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

