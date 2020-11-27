Insider Selling: XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CEO Sells $223,542.48 in Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CEO James R. Neal sold 6,874 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $223,542.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,551.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $359.98 million, a PE ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. XOMA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth about $237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 7.3% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,380 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

