Insights Network Price Reaches $0.0383 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $7.53 million and $27,782.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00072853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023904 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00343169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.08 or 0.03097919 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 282,386,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

