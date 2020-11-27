Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after buying an additional 216,737 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $3,590,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $47.34 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $192.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.