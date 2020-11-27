Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IDN. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellicheck from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

IDN opened at $10.26 on Monday. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 567.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 3,058.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

